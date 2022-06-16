In the most unnecessary move of 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles have updated their wordmark. For those who don’t know what that means, it’s basically the text of the word ’Eagles’ associated with the logo.

It now looks like this: The eagles have changed their word mark and idk how I feel about this other than confused pic.twitter.com/Gr9TQAlTBC — Liam Jenkins (@LiamJenkinsPSN) June 16, 2022 This is the lettering it will be replacing: pic.twitter.com/TNk2hTDjl3 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) June 16, 2022

I have no idea why this change was needed, but the old wordmark was absolutely perfect. Bold, threatening, edgy, and winged as an Eagle should be.

The new wordmark just feels boring. I understand that modern typography is enouraging rounded letters as it’s easier to market, put on merch etc…but I can’t help but just feel like it’s the spice equivalent of a Chicken Korma. There’s nothing remotely unique or enticing about it. You might has well have used comic sans.

Anyway, it’s done now and unfortunately will be used on all things merch/logo rated for the coming future, so it’s either time to go all-in on retro stuff, or embrace the new wordmark in all its midness.

However, it should be noted that there is of course going to be a jersey shuffle next year that sees kelly green make its return to the City of Brotherly Love. Maybe the new logo will look bette- I doubt it.

Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire