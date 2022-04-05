The Masters 2022: Does betting on Tiger Woods make sense

Draftkings Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus Bet $5 on a Tiger to win the Masters get $200 in free bets Claim Now

It’s almost that time. Golf season is upon us as the days get lighter, the beers start flowing, and the shanks are more plentiful than ever despite the fact you just spent $600 on a new Driver that will ‘definitely fix your slice’. For the pros, however, the most prestigious Golf event on the planet takes place this week at Augusta national, and Tiger Woods could well be set to spring a surprise.

The greatest golfer of all time, Woods is a five-time Masters winner who is looking to play in his first stroke play event since the 2020 Masters. He suffered a leg injury a few months after and he’s been unable to play a professional round since.

Speculation surrounding a potential return started in December when he played in the PNC Champonship alongside his 13-year-old son, Charlie Woods. After clocking in a practice round earlier this week, it’s been confirmed that Tiger will be teeing off in the 10:34 group with Jouaquin Niemann and Louis Oosthuizen.

As far as betting on Tiger goes, it’s a very alluring prospect. Who could forget his most recent Masters in back in 2019 when he shocked the world? The man is simply built different and it’s hard to write off such a generational talent, even with all the concerns. I mean, would you want to play your first professional round of Golf since injury at the most reveered course in the world?

With that said, the public LOVE Tiger and the odds reflect that. He’s currently +5000 to win the event. For context, that’s half the odds of Phil Mickelson, his long-time rival, more than 60% less than former winner Danny Willett, and tied with names like Jason Day, Lee Westwood, and Sergio Garcia. All of whom have notably been playing on tour for the past year.

So the value might not be there in betting on an outright win, but what about other appealing markets?

Tiger Woods to make the cut -110

Would it be a Sunday at Augusta without Tiger’s iconic red shirt? Coming in at the same price as most NBA moneylines, betting on Tiger to at least make the cut feels like a relatively tame way to double your money and eliminate the risk of a four-day event taking its toll on the veteran.

Depending on your confidence, you could bet on him to finish inside the top 20 (+225), top 10 (+500) or beyond. But for the sake of making smart bets, we’re going to stick with making the cut.

Tiger Woods to Win: +5000

This isn’t a great value bet as we’ve already established. However, the odds are only going to come down further as the public lumps on. If you want to bet on Tiger completing the fairytale, it’s better to get on sooner rather than later.

Stay away

Tiger Woods to Shoot 70 or under in All Four Rounds: +3300

Let’s make something clear. Tiger is a once in-a-lifetime golfer. Only 47 times has a golfer in tournament history shot three rounds in the 60’s…and Augusta is a par 68 course. Only Cameron Smith has accomplished this feat, and even then, it wasn’t in the spring so the course conditions were very different.

If there is a way to hedge against this bet, definitely do. This is simply bookmakers trying to take advantage of the public adoration for Tiger.

How to bet

You can take advantage of some great sign-up offers such as the one below. If you want to go all-in on Tiger, this is a way to make that $5 bet turn into a $200 or maybe even beyond, just for signing up!

